Liberals’ foreign policy statement not a sign relationship with U.S. has soured, ambassador says

Canada’s ambassador in Washington says that, even though the Americans “can act like bullies,” the Trudeau government’s recent foreign policy statement is a “recognition of reality,” not a sign the relationship is breaking up.
David MacNaughton was in Ottawa to appear before a Senate committee. In an interview, he said dealing with the Trump Administration is a “delicate balancing act. “We have a good relationship with them — whenever I call I get phone calls returned. That said, we are now at a stage beyond ‘getting to know you’ … Sometimes you’ve got to stand up and show a little toughness. They’re pretty tough negotiators and sometimes can act like bullies. But I don’t think it has to get personal.”