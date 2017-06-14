Liberals’ foreign policy statement not a sign relationship with U.S. has soured, ambassador says

John Ivison National Post

Canada’s ambassador in Washington says that, even though the Americans “can act like bullies,” the Trudeau government’s recent foreign policy statement is a “recognition of reality,” not a sign the relationship is breaking up.

David MacNaughton was in Ottawa to appear before a Senate committee. In an interview, he said dealing with the Trump Administration is a “delicate balancing act. “We have a good relationship with them — whenever I call I get phone calls returned. That said, we are now at a stage beyond ‘getting to know you’ … Sometimes you’ve got to stand up and show a little toughness. They’re pretty tough negotiators and sometimes can act like bullies. But I don’t think it has to get personal.”