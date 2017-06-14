‘Like Communist China’: Brad Trost campaign manager pushes back against Conservative Party

Brad Trost’s leadership campaign showed its might when the Saskatchewan MP came in a surprising fourth in the Conservatives’ hotly contested leadership race.

Now, the man who ran Trost’s campaign says he is considering turning that force against the Conservative Party itself, as the conflict over a leaked membership list becomes increasingly bitter.

As CBC News first reported, party officials believe someone in Trost’s campaign leaked a Conservative membership list to the National Firearms Association — a violation of members’ privacy that resulted in several complaints. On Monday, the campaign said it was told it faces a $50,000 fine.