London fire: Several killed as Grenfell Tower engulfed

Several people have died and more than 50 are in hospital after a huge fire raged through the night at a west London tower block, a fire chief says.

Eyewitnesses described people trapped in the burning Grenfell Tower, in north Kensington, screaming for help and yelling for their children to be saved.

Firefighters rescued “large numbers”, but London Mayor Sadiq Khan said “a lot” of people were unaccounted for.