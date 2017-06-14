London Free Press wins Michener Award for public service in journalism

OTTAWA — The London Free Press has won the prestigious Michener Award for public service in journalism for its work on problems in Ontario's criminal, corrections and mental-health systems.

The newspaper's series, called "Indiscernible," was a two-year investigation into the life and death of local figure Jamie High, which the Michener Foundation says exemplified the importance of local media.

The foundation says the series led to changes in policing, bail, community and hospital mental health care, the relationships between hospitals and police, the role of courts, and the treatment of inmates.

"The judges concurred that this two-year investigation exemplifies the best in public service journalism and the critical value of local media," said Russell Mills, president of the Michener Awards Foundation.

Michener Citations of Merit were awarded to The Globe and Mail, National Observer, La Presse and The Toronto Star.

The CBC, Radio-Canada and The Toronto Star also captured a Citation of Merit for a joint submission entitled Panama Papers," which explored outrage over offshore tax havens.

The Globe and Mail received its citation for "Shadow flipping," an exploration of real estate sales practices in B.C.

"Everyone knew something was happening in the real estate markets of Canada's biggest cities but it was only through journalism that the public and policy-makers got the facts," said David Walmsley, the Globe and Mail's editor-in-chief.

The National Observer citation was for "Pipeline Panel," which revealed a private meeting between members of a National Energy Board panel and former Quebec premier Jean Charest.

Montreal's La Presse received a citation for an investigation into video lottery terminals and the Toronto Star was cited for "Secrecy and SIU," which exposed a lack of transparency in the Ontario police watchdog's public reporting process.

Gov.-Gen. David Johnston presented the award to the London Free Press in a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday night.

The Michener Award was founded in 1970 by former governor general Roland Michener and it honours and celebrates excellence in public service journalism.

The Canadian Press