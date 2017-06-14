Manitoba NDP retains Point Douglas riding in provincial byelection

Manitoba’s Opposition New Democrats retained their safest seat — the Point Douglas constituency in inner-city Winnipeg — in a byelection Tuesday night, but by a much narrower margin than in previous races.

When all poll results were in, New Democrat candidate Bernadette Smith had captured 44 per cent of the vote in a seat where the NDP had never previously scored less than 52 per cent.

“I don’t know, objectively, whether or not it’s a huge thing — winning a seat that you really should win anyway,” said Royce Koop, who teaches political studies at the University of Manitoba.

“But from a morale perspective — making New Democrats feel good about themselves — it’ll probably have a good effect for them.”