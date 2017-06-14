National Newswatch

McKenna offering $2B in low-carbon project funding to most, not all, provinces

By — Jun 14 2017

Eight provinces and all three territories will share $2 billion in federal funds to help them cut their greenhouse gas emissions over the next five years.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has scheduled a news conference Thursday in Ottawa, where she will finally unveil details of how the Liberal government’s promised Low Carbon Economy Fund will work.

Manitoba and Saskatchewan, neither of which has signed the Pan Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change, will not be eligible for any of the money.

The Canadian Press
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines