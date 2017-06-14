McKenna offering $2B in low-carbon project funding to most, not all, provinces

Eight provinces and all three territories will share $2 billion in federal funds to help them cut their greenhouse gas emissions over the next five years.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has scheduled a news conference Thursday in Ottawa, where she will finally unveil details of how the Liberal government’s promised Low Carbon Economy Fund will work.

Manitoba and Saskatchewan, neither of which has signed the Pan Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change, will not be eligible for any of the money.