More than a dozen PMO staffers earn at least $150,000 a year: CTV News

More than a dozen of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s staff members are earning at least $150,000 annually but his office is refusing to name them or provide details on their exact rates of pay.

CTV News obtained a list of exempt staff working in the Trudeau’s office and their salary ranges, a heavily-redacted document that excludes all the names and also blanks out the salary ranges for those earning above $150,000.