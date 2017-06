More than a quarter of TV subscribers mulling cable-cutting, study says

Many cable or satellite TV customers are considering canceling their subscriptions, according to a new survey by market research firm J.D. Power.

The 2017 survey of 9,308 Canadian TV customers found that 27 per cent are mulling cutting the TV cord. Of those, 19 per cent say they’re on the fence, and eight per cent actually plan to do the deed within the next 12 months.