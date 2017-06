Newly-minted BC Liberal cabinet ministers will earn about $1,000 extra per week

Along with their new titles, the BC Liberals’ newly-minted cabinet ministers are in line for a bonus, in a manner of speaking.

Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon swore in Christy Clark’s 22-member cabinet Monday, all of whom stand to take home a little extra pay before a possible defeat at the hands of the NDP-Green alliance in the coming weeks.

University of the Fraser Valley political scientist Hamish Telford says the extra cash isn’t chump change.