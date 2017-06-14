Republican fundraiser Kelly Knight Craft to be new U.S. ambassador to Canada

Kelly Knight Craft will be nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump as the next ambassador to Canada, according to a statement from the White House.

Knight Craft is married to American billionaire coal magnate Joe Craft. He’s the president and CEO of Alliance Resource Partners L.P., the second-largest coal producer in the eastern United States, which operates 10 coal mine complexes in five states, according to the company’s website.

The pair have collaborated on political fundraising and both support the University of Kentucky.