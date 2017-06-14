Senate report on court delays gets at big truths about criminal justice system

Earlier this week, in a grovelling exercise that is the norm for journalists wanting copies of court exhibits in most parts of this country, I found myself in line at the clerk’s counter at the main courthouse in downtown Toronto.

I was already beside myself with indignation, having spent the morning trying to hear the lawyers and witness in a significant sex-assault trial I am covering — microphones that amplify are a rarity in Ontario courts — and being stymied in my efforts to even physically get the permission form for exhibits to the judge.