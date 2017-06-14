The next chapter in pension reform

The announcement a year ago by Canada’s finance ministers that they had finally reached an agreement on a plan to enhance CPP benefits for future generation of retirees brought to a close a rather tumultuous, lengthy chapter in the history of pension reform in Canada. The then-new Liberal government had agreed to resume talks with the provinces, talks that Ottawa had aborted in 2013, after four years of intense discussions. The government also restored the age of eligibility for benefits under Old Age Security (OAS) and for the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) from 67 back to 65, and increased the top-up on GIS benefits for single elderly persons.