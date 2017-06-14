Trudeau to commit $1.28 billion toward major Montreal transit project

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce a $1.28-billion commitment Thursday for a major Montreal rail project that will connect the city to its suburbs and to its international airport.

Trudeau will make the transit announcement in the city’s central station where he will be joined by Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre and Michael Sabia, the head of the province’s public pension fund manager.

A federal source tells The Canadian Press the commitment will either come in the form of a grant via Ottawa’s infrastructure-funding agreement with Quebec or possibly through the Trudeau government’s proposed infrastructure bank.