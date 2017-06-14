Yukon financial review set to begin as legislature adjourns for the summer

WHITEHORSE — The spring sitting of the Yukon Legislature has finished with the passage of several new pieces of legislation, including amendments to protect transgender residents from discrimination, and the addition of National Aboriginal Day as a statutory holiday.

The sitting was the first for recently elected Premier Sandy Silver and his Yukon Liberal team.

In a post-session briefing, Silver defended a lack of action on a carbon tax for the territory, pinning the slow progress on the federal government and saying his Liberals are ready to go.

He also says the advisory panel examining the territory's finances is set to begin work and its report is due Oct. 31.

Silver says he hopes the review will help the territory move away from special spending warrants, allowing his government to bring in a comprehensive budget in spring 2018.

The date for the start of the fall session of the legislature is set for Oct. 3. (CKRW)

The Canadian Press