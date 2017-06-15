National Newswatch

Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hosting gig with Joe Jonas

By — Jun 15 2017

Alessia Cara is trying to shake off her jitters over co-hosting Sunday’s iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards.

The pint-sized pop star from Brampton, Ont., often gets nervous about singing, but presiding over a live TV awards show is entirely new territory.

“I’m preparing myself for misreading something at some point,” the “Scars to Your Beautiful” performer admits.

“It’s a whole other thing to entertain an entire crowd for the whole show and just be vibrant and not mess up.”

Luckily she’ll be backed up by co-host Joe Jonas, formerly of the Jonas Brothers and now the lead singer of DNCE. He’s well experienced with the vibrant MMVA street part

The Canadian Press
