Appointments paralysis shows internal dysfunction

A former prime minister’s wife once told me that the most irritating part of her unofficial role was to fend off government job-seekers.

Everywhere she went, people lobbied her for appointments to the Senate, powerful public service positions or lucrative agency gigs, as if prime ministerial pillow talk gave them preferential access to platinum-level employment.

Well, perhaps it’s time Sophie Gregoire Trudeau was activated because this PMO is failing miserably at filling important positions with strong people in a timely manner.