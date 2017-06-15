Canada-U.S. preclearance bill finally moves ahead, but privacy concerns mount over Trump’s ‘extreme vetting’

Canadian border guards are silhouetted as they replace each other at an inspection booth at the Douglas border crossing on the Canada-USA border in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday August 20, 2009. Snowbirds beware: The federal government will use its planned border exit-tracking system to avoid paying hundreds of millions of dollars in social benefits now going to people who shouldn't receive them due to absences from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

After Canada’s ambassador to the United States said Wednesday he’s “embarrassed” at the slow progress of a long-awaited border preclearance bill, a Commons committee has finally approved the law.

But the federal privacy czar is raising concerns the bill won’t prevent “intrusive” violations at preclearance locations inside Canada, if President Donald Trump’s administration follows through on a reported plan to require the search of electronic devices at the border — part of his promise to introduce “extreme vetting.”