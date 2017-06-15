Canada-U.S. preclearance bill finally moves ahead, but privacy concerns mount over Trump’s ‘extreme vetting’

After Canada’s ambassador to the United States said Wednesday he’s “embarrassed” at the slow progress of a long-awaited border preclearance bill, a Commons committee has finally approved the law.
But the federal privacy czar is raising concerns the bill won’t prevent “intrusive” violations at preclearance locations inside Canada, if President Donald Trump’s administration follows through on a reported plan to require the search of electronic devices at the border — part of his promise to introduce “extreme vetting.”