DFO manager kept report warning of noise hazard on ships secret for seven months

OTTAWA — A new report says a senior Fisheries and Oceans Canada manager waited seven months to warn fishery officers in the Maritimes of a serious noise hazard aboard department vessels that could cause hearing loss.

Public Sector Integrity Commissioner Joe Friday tabled a report in Parliament today outlining the results of the investigation of wrongdoing launched after a whistleblower came forward.

Friday says in his report that DFO knew employees were exposed to excessive noise levels but failed to inform them of the danger or issue hearing-protection equipment.

After receiving two Workers Compensation Board claims related to hearing loss aboard conservation vessels in the Maritimes, DFO hired a private consulting company to complete a noise assessment of four of its Maritime region boats.

The company warned the department in a November 2013 report about noise hazards on the ships and recommended employees wear hearing protection.

But it wasn't until seven months later in June 2014 that fishery officers were told about the noise hazard and instructed to wear hearing protection.

The Canadian Press