Elections BC reviewing political flyers from federal NDP

The non-partisan office that administers provincial elections in British Columbia is looking into political flyers sent out by two federal NDP MPs during the recent provincial election, which could have run afoul of election law.

Elections BC has confirmed it is reviewing whether federal B.C. New Democrats Nathan Cullen and Sheila Malcolmson engaged in alleged unregistered “election advertising” during the provincial campaign.

Both MPs vehemently deny wrongdoing and say it was fully within their rights to send the flyers.