Justice system ‘in urgent need of reform’: Senate committee

The Supreme Court of Canada is known as the court of last resort because its decisions are final. There are no more appeals to make, no more arguments to be heard on a case.

But every so often the court of last resort gives itself a kind of do-over using a new case to clarify a previous decision.

That’s what’s expected to happen on Friday, when the court will rule on a Newfoundland and Labrador drug trafficking case that took more than five years to come to trial. That will give the court a chance to clear up confusion it created with a decision last July — confusion that’s led to hundreds, if not thousands, of criminal cases being stopped simply because they took too long to come to trial.

The decision came to be known as “the Jordan ruli