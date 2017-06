Leaked audio reveals Malcolm Turnbull roasting Donald Trump over ‘fake polls’ and Russia

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull isn’t known for being a comedian but he tried some daring Donald Trump material on a room full of journalists in Canberra last night.

He gave a tongue-in-cheek speech, which Nine’s Political Editor Laurie Oakes has decided to reveal, at Parliament House’s annual Mid Winter Ball.

Read more at http://www.9news.com.au/national/2017/06/15/14/18/malcolm-turnbull-impersonates-donald-trump-in-leaked-audio#XSq6m27ByyAdVLti.99