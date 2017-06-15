National Newswatch
Liberals forced to swallow humble pie — again — on parliamentary rule changes

By — Jun 15 2017

John Ivison National Post

The great parliamentary reform uprising is over, and the government’s forces have been routed.

Bardish Chagger introduced a package of rule changes for the House of Commons three months ago, with a misplaced sense of imperiousness. The measures unveiled by the Government House Leader included an end to Friday sittings; the introduction of electronic voting; limits on politically motivated prorogation; the creation of a Prime Minister’s Question Period; and the use of U.K.-style time allocation as an alternative to filibustering.

