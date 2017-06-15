London fire: Death toll rises to 17 but ‘no more survivors’

At least 17 people died in a massive fire that engulfed a west London block of flats, police said, as they warned that figure could rise further.

Earlier, the fire service said rescuers did not expect to find any more survivors in the smouldering ruins of Grenfell Tower, in north Kensington.

Specialist dogs are to be sent in to search for evidence and identification of people still inside.

The Queen has said her “thoughts and prayers” are with families.

People have been desperately seeking news of missing family and friends.