Minister warns IBM’s reputation is at risk over Phoenix pay debacle

A senior cabinet minister is warning IBM that its reputation is at risk because of the troubled Phoenix pay system, and that it has a responsibility to help the government fix the program.

Treasury Board President Scott Brison, made the pointed comments during an appearance at the Senate’s finance committee, where he was asked for an update on the payroll program.

“IBM, as a sophisticated global company, needs to recognize that we as the government of Canada are not just an important client … but there is reputational risk for IBM in not helping us fix this,” Brison said Thursday morning.