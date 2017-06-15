Nova Scotia premier to name new cabinet for newly elected majority government

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's newly re-elected Liberal government will unveil its cabinet today.

Premier Stephen McNeil has a smaller slate of possibilities to choose from than he did in 2013, with the Liberals reduced to a slim majority of 27 seats in the 51-seat legislature.

McNeil will have to find replacements for three portfolios, after former justice minister and deputy premier Diana Whalen didn't seek re-election and the defeat of former energy minister Michel Samson and community services minister Joanne Bernard in the May 30 election.

The cabinet had 17 members including the premier before the election was called.

In addition to qualifications, McNeil will have to consider a number of factors in making his selections including diversity, gender, and regional representation.

The cabinet will be sworn in during a ceremony at Pier 21 on the Halifax waterfront.

The Canadian Press