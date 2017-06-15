Peter Mansbridge To Be Replaced By 3 Anchors At New ‘The National’

CBC news anchor Peter Mansbridge poses for a photo at Toronto studios as the television network announces it's 2013-14 season preview on Wednesday May 22, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Three anchors will replace Peter Mansbridge at the new version of CBC’s flagship national news program, “The National.”

The incoming hosts will also report in the field, said Jennifer McGuire, general manager and editor-in-chief of CBC News. However, the people who will fill the high-profile positions are still being decided.

“As yet, no decisions have been made with respect to who will replace Peter and October 30th is the launch date, “said CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson in an email to HuffPost Canada on Thursday.