Three people dead after house fire in Hamilton

HAMILTON — Three people are dead following an overnight house fire in Hamilton.

Emergency crews were called to a home (on Laird Drive) just after 12:20 a.m. and found heavy smoke pouring from the front of the single-family dwelling.

Hamilton Fire Dept. spokesman Claudio Mostacci said three people were pulled from the house and were subsequently pronounced dead.

He said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two later died of their injuries in hospital

There was no immediate information on the ages and genders of the victims.

Mostacci said the fire was quickly extinguished and did not spread to adjoining properties.

He says an investigator with the Ontario Fire Marshals Office arrived at the scene early this morning to begin probing for the cause of the fire. (CHML, CP24)

The Canadian Press