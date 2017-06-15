Toronto police execute early morning raids in Project Kronic gang investigation

TORONTO — Police executed multiple search warrants across the Greater Toronto Area this morning targeting an alleged gang known as the Driftwood Crips.

Toronto Police Det. Sgt. Brett Nicol announced the operation in a video on the force's YouTube channel.

He says it's the result of a year-long investigation — dubbed Project Kronic — into the alleged street gang and their criminal associates.

Police allege the Driftwood Crips is a criminal organization with cells that have infiltrated various communities in Ontario, including Toronto and Sudbury, as well as communities in Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

Toronto police say 19 other forces took part in the investigation.

Police are expected to update the public with more information at a noon press conference.

"Our goal is through these arrests and the prosecution of the parties that are involved in this criminal network, that we'll be able to alleviate the threat of violence that has impacted these communities," said Nicol.

The Canadian Press