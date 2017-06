Trump sells Qatar $12bn of weapons days after accusing it of funding terrorism

The US has sold Qatar $12bn (£9.4bn)-worth of fighter jets just days after President Donald Trump accused the country of being a “high-level” sponsor of terrorism.

The deal was signed off by the US Defence Ministry and reportedly included 36 F-15 combat aircraft.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and Qatari Minister of State for Defence Affairs Khalid al-Attiyah met on Wednesday to seal the agreement, according to one source familiar with the deal.