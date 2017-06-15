Trump tweets about Clinton after news of obstruction of justice investigation

It has been 219 days since the 2016 presidential election, but that didn’t stop President Donald Trump today from tweeting about his defeated rival Hillary Clinton’s purported “obstruction” and “dealings with Russia.”

The president’s tweets appeared to be a response to reports that Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller has expanded his investigation into Russian election interference to include whether Trump has obstructed justice. The Washington Post first reported the news on Wednesday evening. ABC News has not independently confirmed the report.