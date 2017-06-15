Vice President Mike Pence hires outside counsel for Russia probe

Vice President Mike Pence has retained the services of attorney Richard Cullen to represent him in legal matters related to the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The Washington Post was first to report the news.

A spokesman for Pence confirmed Cullen’s hiring in an emailed statement, adding that the lawyer will assist Pence “in responding to inquiries by the special counsel.”

“The Vice President is focused entirely on his duties and promoting the President’s agenda and looks forward to a swift conclusion of this matter,” concluded the statement.