All-female taxi service Lady Drive Her buys women peace of mind. Period

This month, Crissy McDow, a resident of Halifax and an airport limo driver of more than 20 years, did something that made a lot of men in her industry mad.

She started her own company.

More specifically, McDow founded Lady Drive Her, an airport car service comprised of an all-female driving roster: 12 women with decades of experience schlepping people to and from the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

McDow didn’t found a woman-driven company with a feminist agenda in mind. She founded the company because it seemed like a smart business idea.