Canada Still Has No Real Defence Policy

On 7 June 2017, Minister of National Defence (MND) Harjit Sajjan released the Defence Policy Review statement, titled Strong, Secure, Engaged: Canada’s Defence Policy. Like previous editions, this statement promises more troops, more equipment and stable funding for at least the next decade. And like defence policies in the past, it faces skepticism about whether any of those three promises will materialize.

Wasn’t it Einstein who defined insanity as doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results?

The initial wave of post-release commentary was predictably, and somewhat myopically, focussed on money and procurement. This article hopes to provide further understanding of the nature of Canada’s new defence policy.