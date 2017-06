Canada’s spy agency expects cyberattacks during 2019 federal election

The federal government believes Canadian democracy is “not immune” from cyber threats, and today outlined its plan to ensure the electoral system is secure.

The Communications Security Establishment, known as Canada’s electronic spy agency, is advising Ottawa on how to protect three general targets that could be attacked in an attempt to influence the 2019 federal election.

The targets laid out by Canada’s top security officials include: