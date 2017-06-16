Canadian Labour Congress linked to failed attempt to oust Mulcair

NDP leader Tom Mulcair speaks following a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The political action director for the Canadian Labour Congress worked the phones in an unsuccessful attempt to remove NDP Leader Tom Mulcair from the interim leadership of his party in September, according to multiple sources in the party.

Mulcair got wind of the attempted coup and headed it off by confronting the plotters at a caucus meeting at Montreal in mid-September, just before MPs were to head back to the House of Commons for the autumn sitting.

A group of NDP MPs were unhappy with Mulcair’s leadership and wanted to replace him with MP Nathan Cullen, who had agreed to consider stepping in. Mulcair had lost a leadership vote at an Edmonton convention in April 2016, when delegates voted to replace him, but he decided to stay on as interim leader. That summer, he took a vacation in France, and MPs were unhappy that he wasn’t working, raising money and hitting regional media markets, as Rona Ambrose was doing for the Conservatives.