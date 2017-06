Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ready to write new chapter with novel

For nearly three decades, Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin has put a legal pen to judging Canada’s most confounding crime stories, political mysteries and human dramas, writing their ending or a new beginning.

Now McLachlin, who announced this week she will retire in 2018 from the Supreme Court of Canada, has written something altogether different — a novel to be published next year by Simon and Schuster Canada, her office confirms.