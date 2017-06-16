Chinese bidder back on track to buy Norsat after matching U.S. offer

A Vancouver satellite firm at the centre of a controversy over the Trudeau government’s handling of Chinese investment in sensitive sectors is now facing matching bids from both China and the United States.

And Norsat International is instructing shareholders that it wants to proceed to be acquired by Hytera Communications of Shenzen, China rather than Atlanta-based Privet Fund Management.

In a news release Friday Norsat said Hytera has matched Privet’s $11.50 U.S.-per-share offer and that Norsat directors are recommending proceeding with the Hytera acquisition.

Norsat did not explain why it favour