Former Alberta PCs looking for centrist alternative in time for 2019 election

By — Jun 16 2017

The former president of the Progressive Conservative party is now running a political action committee dedicated to boosting a centrist alternative ahead of the next Alberta election.

Katherine O’Neill stepped down as president of the Alberta PC party shortly after Jason Kenney won the Tory leadership in March on a platform of uniting the PCs with the Wildrose.

Now, with Kenney and Wildrose Leader Brian Jean attempting to bring their parties together in a new “United Conservative Party,” O’Neill says she is “done” with both the PCs and the prospective UCP.

