Former N.B. premier Frank McKenna to head search for next RCMP commissioner

They say Mounties always get their man — but former New Brunswick premier Frank McKenna is going to help get the next top Mountie.

CBC News has learned the federal government has asked McKenna to head a selection committee of up to 10 people who will meet early this summer to begin the process of finding a replacement for Commissioner Bob Paulson, who is retiring on June 30.

The group will be asked to present a short list of candidates from which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will choose Canada’s next top cop