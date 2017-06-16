Having trouble reading regular news, ladies? Don’t worry, the women’s pages are back

For years, female members of the federal Liberal caucus produced a special policy book on social and economic issues affecting Canadian women and their families. There were three volumes presented between 2006 and 2009, each of which outlined proposals on topics such as child care, parental leave and income inequality.

Despite sounding rather bland, these books were gauchely named The Pink Book, and stamped with a rose icon on every page, lest the reader forget whose Maybelline eyes should be scanning those pages.

Perhaps it’s a bit unfair to judge a 2006 document with our 2017 sensibilities. A rose-adorned Pink Book is pretty grotesque by today’s standards, but it was likely fairly unremarkable in the days before insufferable Twitter essays and social justice grandstanding.