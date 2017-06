London fire: Tower victims ‘may never be identified’

Police have warned they may never be able to identify all of the people who died in the fire that engulfed a west London block of flats.

Emergency services are to spend a third day searching for bodies in the burnt-out Grenfell Tower in North Kensington.

Seventeen people are known to have died but that figure is set to rise, with fears the death toll could exceed 60.

Fire chiefs say they do not expect to find more survivors, while PM Theresa May has ordered a full public inquiry.