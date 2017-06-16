MPs recommend new immigration watchdog to crack down on crooked and ‘ghost’ consultants

A committee of MPs wants a radical overhaul of how immigration consultants are regulated in Canada, and recommends disbanding the existing council and creating more robust government oversight.

In a report tabled today, called Starting Again: Improving Government Oversight of Immigration Consultants, the standing committee on citizenship and immigration calls for the creation of an independent, government-regulated body to oversee immigration consultants.

To avoid actual or apparent conflicts of interest, the committee recommends the new body report to a minister other than the minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship.