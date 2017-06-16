Mueller expands special counsel office, hires 13 lawyers

Special counsel Robert Mueller has brought 13 lawyers on board to handle the Russia investigation, with plans to hire more, according to his spokesman Peter Carr.

Mueller has assembled a high- powered team featuring top investigators and leading experts in the nation. It includes seasoned attorneys who worked on cases ranging from Watergate to the Enron fraud scandal, and have represented major American companies in court.

They include James Quarles and Jeannie Rhee, whom Mueller brought over from his old firm, WilmerHale. He’s also hired Andrew Weissmann, who led the Enron investigation.