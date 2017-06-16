The B.C. Conundrum

The coming week will mark the beginning of a protracted political drama in British Columbia, with Premier Christy Clark recalling the legislature for a Speech from the Throne — presumably step one on the ill-fated road to try to establish the confidence of the legislature in her government. Many have predicted it will amount to Kabuki theatre, with an inevitable slow-motion enactment of a pre-ordained script: that the government will fall on the Speech from the Throne, and that the second-place New Democrats will be given a shot at governing, backed by the Greens, with a combined one-seat majority. A four-year deal purports to underpin the small-c coalition of NDP and Greens, suggesting a period of stability and NDP governance.

That’s the theory. The reality is that a combination of procedure and math conspire against both a Liberal and NDP-led government, making a coalition or minority government almost impossible to sustain. Once we drill down into the rules that govern Westminster parliaments, a one-seat vote margin is structurally insufficient to govern. This means the assumed scenario is anything but certain. In fact, it is highly unlikely to pan out. It also means there are multiple possible scenarios ahead for Victoria, and the province’s political future will hinge on several weeks and months of crafty manoeuvrings hinging on the esoteric minutiae of ancient procedural conventions.