There will be a reckoning for Trudeau’s Liberals when summer vacation is over

Here’s some good news for the federal Liberals.

The Senate was embroiled in a constitutional debate over a Liberal budget bill this week.

The good news is that the overwhelming majority of Canadians on a bright spring morning are highly unlikely to delve into any issue that uses Senate and Constitution in the same sentence.

But the Liberals walked right into this mess, and it is Justin Trudeau’s saving grace that with summer approaching, Canadian politics is not top of mind for voters. It is much like the usual state of mind, except now it’s warmer.