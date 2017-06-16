Woman wins fight over financial transparency on Saskatchewan First Nation

REGINA — A woman from the Onion Lake Cree Nation in Saskatchewan has successfully won a court battle against her reserve over financial transparency.

Stick and the Canadian Taxpayers Federation took the First Nation to court in May after she said the Onion Lake Cree Nation was holding back financial information.

She said only portions of financial audits were available to view for band members, and those documents could not be copied or shared with others.

A judge in Regina Court of Queen's Bench ruled late Thursday in favour of Stick and ordered Onion Lake to publicly release financial audits and salaries of chief and council within the next 30 days.

Todd McKay, Prairie Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, says it's a big day for Stick and for financial transparency.

He says the salaries for leaders in most federal, provincial and municipal governments can be found with a quick Google search, and now, Onion Lake will be in the same category.

He also says the case shouldn't have gone to court, because it's "common sense" to show people where a community is spending, and it's also law under the First Nations Financial Transparency Act to disclose that information publicly.

McKay says he hopes to see responsible spending by the First Nation when the numbers are released.

Stick held a 13-day hunger strike to raise awareness of the issue, and spoke to the federal government on improving financial transparency among First Nations in Canada.

Adam Brilz, CJWW, The Canadian Press