Babysitter, 20, pulled from pool unresponsive after four-year-old calls 911

NEWMARKET, Ont. — Police say a 20-year-old woman was pulled from a pool in Newmarket, Ont., after the four-year-old girl she was babysitting called 911.

They say the babysitter, whose name hasn't been given, is in life-threatening condition.

Investigators say the four-year-old called 911 just before 5 p.m. Friday after her babysitter accidentally went into the deep end of a swimming pool.

The woman was unresponsive when she was pulled from the pool.

York Regional Police say the incident isn't considered suspicious, and the child was not injured.

The Canadian Press