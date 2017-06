Gov. Gen. David Johnston says there’s room for ‘continual debate’ on the Constitution

As Canada prepares to ring in its 150th anniversary, Gov. Gen. David Johnston says there’s room to discuss Quebec’s role in Canada and its signature on the Constitution — despite the prime minister’s categorical refusal to reopen the debate.

“Canada is an experiment that is evolving continuously and continuously in the face of both domestic and external events,” Johnston said during an interview at Rideau Hall with CBC Radio’s The House.