Jagmeet Singh takes stance against Kinder Morgan pipeline, unveils climate plan

NDP leadership candidate Jagmeet Singh is releasing a four-page climate change plan that includes taking a stand against the Kinder Morgan and Energy East pipelines.

Singh came under fire from other leadership contenders during a debate last Sunday in St. John’s, N.L., when he did not definitively spell out a position on Kinder Morgan, noting he wanted to consult party members in B.C. and Alberta.

The Ontario MPP now says Canada needs to commit to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People, adding this means saying no to both Kinder Morgan and Energy East.

“This is why we must oppose the proposed expansion of the Kinder Morgan pipeline and the building of the Energy East pipeline,” said his policy document — a copy of which was provided to The Canadian Press.

“Not only does significantly increasing oil production and international oil exports through these pipeline projects undermine our efforts to reduce our emissions, but it conflicts with UNDRIP.”