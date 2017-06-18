43 dead in central Portugal forest fires

Raging forest fires in central Portugal killed at least 43 people, many of them trapped in their cars as flames swept over a road, in what Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Sunday called “the biggest tragedy of human life that we have known in years.”

Nearly 60 other people were injured, including four firefighters and a seriously injured minor, public broadcaster RTP reported, citing interior ministry official Jorge Gomes.

The fatalities occurred in the Pedrogao Grande area, about 150 kilometres northeast of Lisbon, where about 700 firefighters have been trying to put out the fires since Saturday, Gomes said.